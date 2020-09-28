McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Adds New Practice Group: Writs, Motions, & Appeals

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a law firm specializing in matters involving employment and consumer class actions, commercial litigation, product liability, and catastrophic personal injury – is excited to announce the start of its new practice group, Writs, Motions, & Appeals.

With a strong team that has refined and demonstrated its expertise in legal research and writing, MWA will co-counsel with law firms in need of specialized appellate and law and motion support. Led by Partner Steven A. Haskins, the Writs, Motions, & Appeals practice group will accept cases on contingency and primarily handle:

Appeals for cases dismissed as a result of dispositive judgments (motions to dismiss, summary judgments, anti-SLAPP motions)

Appeals defending substantial trial verdicts

Appeals for cases lost at trial due to improper court rulings

Complex dispositive motions

"With the track record to prove it, our expert team of attorneys has developed a reputation for clear, concise, and powerful written advocacy," Haskins said. "By combining our legal reputation with our demonstrated skills, we powerfully tell our clients' stories while providing complex and probing legal analysis. Appellate courts are used to attorneys claiming they are smarter than trial courts, but we believe our approach compels courts to take that second look at our clients' cases."

Haskins has specialized in written advocacy since he started practicing law in 2005. Before joining MWA, he drafted appeal briefs for cases before the United States Supreme Court, the California Supreme Court, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the California Court of Appeals, and various other appellate courts around the United States. Haskins has also drafted amicus curiae briefs for the U.S. and California Supreme Courts and the Central District of California. In addition to his appellate practice, he maintains a robust trial court practice, where he specializes in complex litigation and class actions.

MWA's representative cases include Gutierrez v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. – Ninth Circuit affirmed a $203 million trial verdict holding that bank wrongly charged overdraft fees to consumers; Eastman Kodak Co., et al. v. Henry Bath, LLC, et.al. – Second Circuit reversed summary judgment issued by the trial court in an antitrust MDL; Varela v. Lamps Plus – Ninth Circuit affirmed the trial court's order denying the defendant's motion to compel arbitration and to enforce class waiver. The Ninth Circuit's order was taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court where MWA partner Michele Vercoski briefed and argued the case; and Lowry v. Johnson Maine – California Court of Appeal affirmed a $4.28 million trial verdict in a boating product liability action.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with the recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

