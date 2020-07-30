McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Expands Firm with Addition of Joseph Richardson and New Practice Group

This practice group will focus on working in concert with MWA's other litigation practice including employment, civil rights, and consumer and small business class actions to bring attention to racial inequality practices and to achieve justice for its clients. The Racial and Economic Justice Practice Group is designed to be a voice for the community that faces racial discrimination and inequality in the workplace, in the business community, and in the consumer marketplace. With Richardson at the helm, the group is uniquely positioned to bring actions against institutions whose policies disproportionately harm people of color in the workplace and in the consumer/small business marketplace.

In addition to litigation, Richardson also leads the practice group in advocacy – partnering with leaders and community institutions, including schools and nonprofits, to shed light on and combat racial and economic inequality. He is a proven leader and bridgebuilder, who continues to broker difficult conversations with diverse people for the benefit of the community.

"The addition of Joe Richardson and introduction of the Racial and Economic Justice Practice Group allows MWA to focus on and further commit to addressing racial and economic injustice systematically faced by our clients," commented Senior Partner Richard D. McCune. "Joe is a great lawyer and advocate, and his relationship and skills make him an invaluable addition to our firm."

Richardson is a frequent public speaker on legal and ethical responsibility, leadership, civil rights, and today's fronts in the search for justice. He is also a frequent media contributor, appearing on local and national television and writing on constitutional and justice issues.

His career has been full of giving back and serving his community. In 2019, Richardson was appointed a member of the Redlands Planning Commission. Since 2015, he has been an adjunct law professor at LaVerne College of Law, teaching California Civil Procedure and Trial Advocacy. Personally, he has stayed involved in the community through the Family Services Association of Redlands and the Garner Holt Foundation.

About McCune Wright Arevalo's Racial & Economic Justice Practice: McCune Wright Arevalo's LLP's Racial and Economic Justice Practice works to bring actions against entities and institutions whose policies disproportionately harm people of color in the workplace and the consumer/small business marketplace. This group encompasses state and federal law and includes, among other areas, employment, civil rights, discrimination, and class actions. The group also has a goal of advocacy, shedding light on and combatting racial and economic inequality.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

