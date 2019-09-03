McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP Expands into Coachella Valley with New Office Opening and Addition of Steve Weinberg

With a presence in the Coachella Valley for over 40 years, Weinberg is a long-time respected fixture within the area and the legal community throughout Southern California. Having tried over 130 cases, he has proven himself an accomplished trial lawyer. Prior to joining MWA, Weinberg has practiced law as Steven J. Weinberg, Trial Lawyer, P.C. since 1988. Weinberg graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law, and previously University of California Los Angeles.

"With Steve Weinberg on board as an important member of our team, we are demonstrating our commitment to broaden our nursing home & elder abuse practice, as he brings an exceptional wealth of experience and success to the firm," commented Senior Partner Richard D. McCune. "We are confident that as Steve heads our Coachella Valley office and nursing home abuse clients, he will continue to garner substantial results for our clients."

Weinberg has achieved multiple professional recognitions over the years, having maintained a Martindale-Hubbell AV rating since 1979, multiple listings by the Super Lawyers organization for Southern California since 2012, and recognition by the Consumer Attorneys of California for excellence in professional liability, product liability, and general negligence litigation.

Weinberg has also been involved in several professional organizations, including the prestigious and exclusive American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), the American Association of Justice (AAJ), and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Since 2004, he has been serving as Governor Emeritus of the Consumer Attorneys of California.

About McCune Wright Arevalo's Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Practice: McCune Wright Arevalo's LLP's Nursing Home & Elder Abuse Practice regularly aids victims and their families in cases involving neglect, physical, sexual, mental or financial abuse. MWA attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for its clients. If you or a family member have been a victim of elder abuse, contact McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: The largest consumer firm based in the Inland Empire, McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank and recovery of over $1 billion for its clients. MWA also has offices in Orange County, Ontario, San Bernardino and throughout the country, including New Jersey and Illinois. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

