McCusker, Anselmi, Rosen & Carvelli Brings On Two Litigators

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCusker, Anselmi, Rosen & Carvelli, P.C. (MARC), announced on January 22, 2020 the addition of two veteran attorneys: John L. Shahdanian, II and William F. Rupp.

Shahdanian, a partner, handles employment litigation and counseling. Rupp, who is of counsel, focuses on municipal, land use and general civil matters.

"John and Bill have established outstanding track records in their respective practice areas, and their experience will prove especially invaluable to MARC's new government representation practice," said partner and co-founder John B. McCusker.

Shahdanian, who joined the firm on Jan. 2, will add depth and breadth to an already-accomplished labor and employment group. He has more than two decades of experience in all aspects of employment law, particularly in the areas of discrimination, disability, sexual harassment, whistleblower, noncompete, wage and hour, family leave and private sector labor matters.

He has successfully represented private and public sector clients, including high-ranking government officials and corporate C-suite executives. Shahdanian's skills extend beyond the courtroom and into the realms of training and policy creation for corporations and municipalities.

Shahdanian has been named to the New Jersey Super Lawyers® List since 2009 and the Best Lawyers in America® List since 2013. He also holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a peer-review evaluation. Shahdanian is one of only 42 trustees of the New Jersey State Bar Association and is the organization's Labor and Employment Law Section Executive Committee Secretary.

He earned his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1997 and his B.A. from Boston College in 1994.

Rupp has handled a wide spectrum of matters, including land use/redevelopment, labor and contract negotiations, public employment law, tax appeals, environmental protection, anti-discrimination laws, civil rights laws and Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA) cases.

Towns throughout New Jersey rely on him for his knowledge and experience, including appearances before the United States Supreme Court.

Rupp, who joined the firm on Jan. 2, appears in federal and state courts as well as before numerous agencies.

He graduated from Rutgers University School of Law with a J.D. in 1975 and from Rutgers University with a B.A. in 1970.

Shahdanian and Rupp strengthen MARC's premier employment law and government representation departments. The firm's attorneys in those practice areas have secured successful verdicts on behalf of major corporations, advised small business clients in day-to-day legal affairs and guided municipal clients on compliance issues.

About McCusker, Anselmi, Rosen & Carvelli, P.C. (MARC):

MARC started in 1996 when four attorneys left big firms to start a practice that delivers large-firm quality with small-firm efficiency. The firm has offices in Florham Park, NJ, and in New York City, and its clients include Fortune 100 companies, small businesses and individuals. The firm provides civil and criminal representation, with concentrations in employment, environmental, commercial and First Amendment litigation and counseling, as well as white-collar criminal defense.

