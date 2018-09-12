McDermott & Bull Hires Korn Ferry Talent Acquisition & Operations Leader

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Cameron joins McDermott & Bull, a premier executive search firm and trusted advisor to leading corporations and private equity groups as Director of Talent Acquisition and Operations. Heather will play a pivotal role in the firm's expansion where she will be responsible for leading internal hiring, overseeing operations, and supporting the executive search practice in Canada.

Heather Cameron, Director of Talent Acquisition & Operations

She previously led senior management and executive level engagements for Korn Ferry across North America ranging from private, early stage, and pre-IPO companies to public Fortune 100 organizations. Heather spent her early career as a Senior Accountant for KPMG where she advised private company entrepreneurs, family businesses, and high-growth organizations in Vancouver.

"Heather has deep expertise in both the public and private sectors and has managed complex client and operational issues. Her well-earned reputation for being thoughtful, strategic, nimble, and extremely knowledgeable, makes Heather the perfect person to help us build and scale this best-in-class search firm throughout Canada," says Paul Gibbons, Managing Partner of McDermott & Bull Canada.

Heather is the second key hire to join McDermott & Bull Canada who opened its first office north of the border, last September. The firm plans to expand its footprint by opening additional offices throughout the region over the next 18 to 24 months.

"Heather is going to be instrumental in helping us expand our presence as we continue to recruit and develop talented search professionals to build the best possible team. We have lofty goals for Heather and are confident that she is poised to make an immediate impact," says Rod McDermott, CEO of McDermott & Bull.

Heather is also going to steward the growth of the firm's executive network throughout Canada. The McDermott & Bull Executive Network ("EN"), currently serves thousands of working executives as well as those in transition by providing valuable resources and networking opportunities each year.

"When I met the firm's leadership, I was moved by the energy, vision, and entrepreneurial culture of the organization. The Company applies unique processes that enable the successful placement of talented executives significantly quicker than the industry average, making it a truly differentiated player in the market. I am very excited about the opportunity to play a key role in building the Canadian business under the umbrella of an established and well-respected firm," says Heather Cameron, Director of Talent Acquisitions & Operations.

About McDermott & Bull

Founded in Irvine by two entrepreneurial search consultants in 2001, McDermott & Bull now has more than 50 employees serving ten offices across the US and abroad including: Irvine, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Sun Valley, Nashville, New York, Amsterdam, Madrid and Vancouver. The Firm partners with leading companies to identify and recruit key executives for permanent and interim roles. All of the practice leaders have deep executive experience and are uniquely positioned to address the dynamic leadership demands of public and private companies across a variety of industries. McDermott & Bull's Executive Network provides valuable resources and networking opportunities for thousands of senior level executives throughout North America each year. The Firm has been recognized for its expertise, client-centric approach, efficiency, value, and responsiveness and has received industry designations from Hunt Scanlon and Forbes.

Media contact:

Samantha McDermott

949-329-8922

SOURCE McDermott & Bull

Related Links

https://mbsearch.com

