McDermott Adds Leading Government Contracts Lawyer as Practice Head in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel "Dan" Graham as a partner in its Regulatory Practice Group based in Washington, DC. Dan has litigated significant cases on behalf of government contracts and healthcare clients, earning him recognition as a notable lawyer in the field. Dan joins from Vinson & Elkins LLP where he served as vice-chair of the firm's government contracts practice.

"We are seeing a significant number of clients across several industries in need of highly-skilled government contracts counsel," Raymond Jacobsen , global head of McDermott's regulatory practice, said. "Dan will further enhance our already strong capabilities and lead the charge in navigating these issues, also as they relate to corporate due diligence for transactional matters and claims and bid protests landing in litigation."

Dan has more than two decades of experience working with clients across industry sectors on bid protests, Contract Dispute Act appeals, prime and subcontractor disputes and commercial litigation. He also advises clients on cost accounting matters and assists with identifying and resolving organizational and personal conflicts of interest, mergers and acquisitions, business restructurings and reorganizations, internal investigations and suspension and debarment proceedings. In addition, Dan counsels clients on complying with ethics laws and regulations, including post-employment restrictions applicable to government employees.

"I've chosen to join McDermott because of its thoughtful approach to cross-practice collaboration—and my work dealing with the contracts that make public policy goals achievable will create opportunities for clients Firm wide," Dan said. "It's an exciting time to be a government contracts lawyer and I am thrilled to do it at McDermott."

Chambers USA has ranked Dan in Band 1 for Government Contracts (Nationwide). He is committed to pro bono service and has argued before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the US Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in several veterans' benefits cases. Dan received his JD from William & Mary Law School, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif, and his BS from The Johns Hopkins University.

