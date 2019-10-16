McDermott Adds Senior Private Equity & Corporate Partner In London

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, a leading international law firm, today announced that Tom Whelan has joined its London office as a partner.

Tom is the former global head of Hogan Lovell's private equity practice.

"Tom is an outstanding lawyer and is widely known, both in the City and globally, as one of the leading corporate and private equity lawyers. Tom is highly respected for his knowledgeable and commercial approach," said Hamid Yunis, the Firm's London Office Managing Partner.

"Our clients and those with whom we work will benefit enormously from Tom's experience and undoubted expertise in the global private equity, corporate finance and M&A fields. His arrival makes our existing corporate and PE teams even stronger," added Hamid.

"McDermott has grown dramatically in London and has very ambitious and exciting plans for the future. This coupled with the Firm's reputation for doing excellent work and providing world-class client service both in London and around the world made it the natural and ideal choice for me," said Tom.

Tom's practice focuses primarily on private equity. His experience encompasses buyouts, secondary buyouts and secondaries, take privates and co-investments, general M&A, bolt-ons, and refinancing through to exits. During his career, he has executed transactions across regulated sectors such as healthcare, media and telecoms, financial services, water and energy as well as handling many transactions in non-regulated sectors like real estate, hotels and leisure, food, consumer and retail, industrial and automotive.

