McDermott Advises CVS Health Corp. on Aetna and WellCare Transactions

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery was one of several law firms to advise CVS Health Corp. on its approximately $70 billion cash and stock purchase of health insurer Aetna Inc., which closed on November 28, 2018. McDermott advised CVS Health on health regulatory and other matters, including tax, real estate, IP, and IT. The transaction team was led by Joan Polacheck, Kate McDonald, Jeremy Earl, Ankur J. Goel, and Timothy S. Shuman.

In connection with this merger, McDermott also represented CVS Health on the divestiture of Aetna Inc.'s standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to a subsidiary of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. McDermott served as CVS Health's corporate, health, and tax counsel on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Kate McDonald and Dale C. Van Demark, with assistance from Gary Scott Davis, Timothy S. Shuman, Barry J. Quirke, Adam R. Marks, and Lauren E. Parisi.

McDermott Will & Emery is one of the nation's leading health care law firms. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from US News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. Since 2017, McDermott has also taken the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for health care private equity.

About McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,000 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Dallas, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Munich, New York, Orange County, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC. Further extending our reach into Asia, we have a strategic alliance with MWE China Law Offices in Shanghai.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Related Links

www.mwe.com

