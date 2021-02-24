McDermott Boosts Regulatory Bench by Adding Four Antitrust Veterans

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced that Lesli C. Esposito, Brian J. Boyle and Justin P. Murphy joined the Firm's antitrust practice as partners based in Washington, DC. Timothy (Ty) C. Carson also joined as antitrust counsel. The group's combined experience in private and government sectors provides clients with increased antitrust capabilities to tackle intricate enforcement policies emerging in a rapidly evolving, high-tech and post-pandemic environment.

"With the likelihood of increasing enforcement activity impacting key business priorities, our clients need a strategic partner by their sides. Our new teammates will lead our clients to success in and outside the courtroom," Ray Jacobsen, global head of McDermott's regulatory practice, said. "Each of these lawyers is a recognized leader among the most nuanced areas of antitrust law and brings a deep understanding of risk mitigation strategies to protect consumers and businesses."

Prior to joining McDermott, Lesli served as co-head of DLA Piper's global antitrust and competition group, where she worked alongside Brian. Justin most recently worked as a trial lawyer for the Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division and previously worked in private practice for 15 years. Ty most recently served as attorney with the Federal Trade Commission's Premerger Notification Office and specializes in Hart-Scott-Rodino filings.

Lesli represents Fortune 500 and other high-profile companies in complex issues related to government investigations, litigation and compliance in the fields of consumer protection and antitrust. In addition to being a full-service antitrust lawyer, Lesli handles false and deceptive advertising claims, social media compliance, endorsements, disclosures, claim substantiation, tortious interference and related state law issues. "I am beyond excited to be part of McDermott's global team. I am deeply committed to developing and expanding the Firm's antitrust practice in the area of consumer protection law and generating positive results for existing and prospective clients," Lesli added.

Brian represents leading global businesses in antitrust and consumer protection-related litigation and investigations, and advises clients on merger control, compliance and government strategies. His experience includes antitrust merger and cartel matters, as well as consumer protection matters related to privacy, advertising, direct marketing, online media and alleged unfair or deceptive trade practices. "McDermott is the clear choice to offer my clients cutting-edge counsel on any complex antitrust or consumer protection issue they face," Brian noted. "In addition, I look forward to reigniting the synergy between Lesli and me, having successfully worked together on behalf of numerous clients in the past."

Justin focuses his practice on complex antitrust litigation and government and white-collar criminal investigations. As a DOJ trial lawyer, he prosecuted domestic and international antitrust conspiracies, procurement fraud and other individual and corporate fraud and corruption cases. Complementing his practice, he brings unique experience at the intersection of data protection and antitrust law with experience handling privacy and cybersecurity matters as a computer hacking and intellectual property prosecutor for DOJ's Antitrust Division. "I'm thrilled to return to private practice with McDermott, a recognized leader in providing superior client service," Justin added. "I look forward to diving in and working with other top-tier lawyers to lead clients to their best possible outcomes."

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Related Links

http://www.mwe.com

