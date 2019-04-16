McDermott Expands Reach with New Wilmington, Delaware Office

WILMINGTON, Del., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a transformative 2018, McDermott Will & Emery is excited to announce the opening of its newest office location in Wilmington, Delaware. A Wilmington presence equips McDermott to meet growing demand for complex corporate and commercial legal services while delivering on its commitment to be truly indispensable to clients.

In addition to hosting one of the busiest bankruptcy courts in the country and regularly serving as the preferred venue for insolvency proceedings, Delaware is the choice jurisdiction for IP litigation and a hotbed for big-ticket corporate litigation and class action suits. As a choice venue for many clients, the new Wilmington office positions McDermott to provide specialized in-firm service to those looking for seamless representation.

McDermott's Wilmington office will be anchored by an experienced team of Delaware litigators led by Ashley Robert Altschuler. Ashley litigates corporate, securities and complex business matters at all levels of state and federal jurisdictions. His practice includes defense of shareholder derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions litigation, complex commercial cases, federal and state securities class actions and arbitrations. He also is experienced in bankruptcy-related litigation as well as internal investigations and counseling boards of directors with respect to corporate governance, business judgment and regulatory issues.

"We've seen our clients' need for Delaware counsel grow over the past few years, and a Wilmington office allows us to remain their valued partner regardless of jurisdiction," said Ira Coleman, chairman of McDermott. "Wilmington also presents new and exciting opportunities for our Firm as we grow in a variety of areas, including Transactions, Tax, Healthcare, IP and our 'total powerhouse' Private Client practice. We're excited to be planting our flag with Ashley and his team because they represent the best of McDermott—that unique combination of personal passion and legal prowess that sets us apart and earns us the right to be an integral part of our clients' operations."

In addition to Ashely and his team, McDermott anticipates the announcement of more Wilmington laterals in the near future. Projected recruitment is expected to continue the Firm's growth in the region while bolstering capabilities across McDermott's platform.

In addition to Delaware, McDermott also recently expanded its California presence with state-of-the-art office space in San Francisco. McDermott's Wilmington and San Francisco openings are part of the Firm's design for the future, ensuring clients have the support and counsel they need in the geographies where they need it most.

