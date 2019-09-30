McDermott Hosts 8th Annual Life Sciences Dealmaking & VC Investing Bootcamp

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, the leading international law firm, is hosting its 8th annual Life Sciences Dealmaking Symposium & VC Bootcamp on Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Royal Sonesta Boston.

During this annual two-day event, thought leaders in life sciences will come together to identify and discuss the unique issues and opportunities facing the sector, both today and in the future.

Keynote speaker Scott Gottlieb, M.D., the 23rd Commissioner of the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will join McDermott's FDA Practice co-chair, Vernessa Pollard, for a fireside chat to discuss strategies for improving public health, developing and implementing innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes, reshaping healthcare delivery and expanding consumer choice and safety.

"The opportunities for investment in the life sciences sector are unprecedented, but navigating the fast-paced deal environment and regulatory landscape can be complex and cumbersome," said Kristian Werling, the Symposium Chair and co-chair of the Firm's Life Sciences Practice, based in Chicago.

"Our goal is to ensure attendees come away with the insights and practical guidance they need to thrive in today's life sciences dealmaking landscape," added Kristian.

Session topics will include:

A discussion on current M&A trends and regulatory oversight

Data-driven innovation and new models for collaboration

Factors and insights for early-stage life sciences investors

Insight into how emerging trends and recent controls such as CFIUS will play in shaping the cross-border marketplace

Best practices from seasoned dealmakers, investors, industry executives and technical experts

Insight on the critical business, transactional and regulatory issues that impact growth and profitability.

McDermott's global Life Sciences Team fuels the mission of life sciences companies, leveraging a purpose-built and dedicated group of lawyers with demonstrated strengths across intellectual property, regulatory, transactional, employment and litigation law. Combining industry leadership and passion for the work they do – and leveraging the Firm's deep healthcare experience – team members are routinely listed as "Life Sciences Stars" by LMG Life Sciences. Additionally, the Life Sciences Intellectual Property team was ranked as a leading US practice in Life Sciences on Managing IP's "2018 IP Stars" list.

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 20 locations on three continents, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,100 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

