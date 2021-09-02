McDermott Installs Largest and Heaviest Jacket and CPP Topside in Vietnam

The EPCIC contractor was PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C). The subcontract was awarded to McDermott by PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) Offshore Service Joint Stock Company for Idemitsu Gas Production Co., Ltd. (IGP). The scope of work included transportation and installation services for the central processing platform jacket, wellhead service deck and topside floatover.

"SVDN is another great example of our One McDermott Way execution model that utilizes best-in-class resources from our offices in Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Houston for engineering and project management," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific. "A successful and safe completion of the project, particularly during a global pandemic, is an outstanding achievement for the team and the customer."

Completion of campaign one included a jacket launch using McDermott's Derrick Barge 30 (DB30) in water depth of approximately 372 feet (113.4 meters). At 12,600 metric tons, it is the heaviest and largest jacket launched in Vietnam at that water depth.

Campaign two included the largest floatover installation of a central processing platform topside in Vietnam, weighing 14,500 metric tons. The installation was achieved through a tight-slot floatover with less than four inches of clearance on either side.

McDermott completed over 300,000 work hours with zero lost-time incidents on the project. Despite global travel restrictions and strict health and safety protocols to mitigate COVID-19 exposure, the SVDN project team worked smartly together to overcome the challenges and deliver the final results on time and on budget.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com .

