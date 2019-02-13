McDermott Joins Entergy Texas in Groundbreaking Ceremony for Montgomery County Power Station

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today participated in a groundbreaking ceremony with its customer, Entergy Texas, Inc., on the previously announced Montgomery County Power Station (MCPS), a 993-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power plant in Willis, Texas. McDermott's scope of work on the project includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of a 2x1 combined cycle power station.

"Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks an important milestone on this power project for Entergy Texas," said Richard Heo, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "This project demonstrates McDermott's continued commitment to the power industry. We are proud to support our customers, like Entergy, who build power generation stations that provide clean, reliable and affordable power in the communities in which they operate."

When complete, the Montgomery County Power Station will generate nearly one gigawatt of reliable and clean electricity to Entergy Texas customers across southeast Texas.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 40,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. As used in this press release, McDermott includes McDermott International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Scott Lamb

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 832 513 1068

Scott.Lamb@McDermott.com

Global Media Relations

Gentry Brann

Global Vice President, Communications

+1 281 870 5269

Gentry.Brann@McDermott.com

SOURCE McDermott International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mcdermott.com/

