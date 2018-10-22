McDermott Named Law Firm of the Year in Health Care Law by U.S. News & Best Lawyers

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Health Care Law on the 2019 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list – the second time in three years the Firm has been named the industry leader. The McDermott team also earned national Tier I practice rankings for Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Health Care Law, as well as regional Tier I recognitions for the Firm's Health Care practices in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, DC.

U.S. News and Best Lawyers honors only one law firm in each practice area with the "Law Firm of the Year" designation. Firms achieving this are "recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise."

"It is a tremendous honor to be named Health Care Law Firm of the Year again. I believe that our unique combination of commitment to service, personal passion and top-notch legal counsel helps set our team apart and makes us a first call for health care and life science leaders," said Stephen W. Bernstein, partner and International Head of McDermott's Health Industry Advisory Group. "This award is a meaningful acknowledgment of our dedication, and of our aim to balance creative problem solving with practical, actionable advice that helps fuel our clients' missions and advance their business goals."

Client feedback associated with the "Law Firm of the Year" honor praised McDermott's Health Care team, extolling the members as "consistently outstanding," "trusted and valued" advisors, providing "legal, regulatory, and strategic advice [that] is unparalleled," and having "a high level of client service."

In total, McDermott secured 24 prestigious National Tier 1 rankings from U.S. News and Best Lawyers, placing it among the top 20 firms nationally. The Firm also secured Tier 1 rankings in 64 metropolitan areas across the United States.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health care law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. Since 2017, McDermott has taken the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for health care private equity.

McDermott's global Life Sciences Team fuels the mission of life sciences companies, leveraging a purpose-built and dedicated group of lawyers with demonstrated strengths across intellectual property, regulatory, transactional, employment and litigation law. Combining industry leadership and passion for the work they do – and leveraging the Firm's deep health care experience – team members are routinely listed as "Life Sciences Stars" by LMG Life Sciences. Additionally, the Life Sciences Intellectual Property team was ranked as a leading US practice in Life Sciences on Managing IP's "2018 IP Stars" list.

Visit us for full details about the Firm's rankings or visit U.S. News & Best Lawyers.

About McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,000 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Dallas, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Munich, New York, Orange County, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC. Further extending our reach into Asia, we have a strategic alliance with MWE China Law Offices in Shanghai.

About "Best Law Firms"

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their ﬁeld, and review of additional information provided by law ﬁrms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2019 ranking, a law ﬁrm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America list for that particular location and specialty.

About U.S. News & World Report

Celebrating its 85th year, U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For more than 30 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe. The Best Lawyers in America list recognizes the very best lawyers in each practice area and metropolitan region in the country.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Related Links

www.mwe.com

