McDermott Names Samik Mukherjee Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd today announced Samik Mukherjee has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this position, Mukherjee will continue to advance the company's long-term strategy through solid alignment of its service offerings to meet evolving customer needs. Mukherjee previously led the company's global operations and project delivery functions as Group Senior Vice President, Projects.

"Samik has repeatedly delivered some of the world's most challenging infrastructure projects with a relentless focus on quality, safety and efficiency," said Lee McIntire, Interim Chief Executive Officer of McDermott. "I—and the Board—have the upmost confidence that his leadership and experience will continue to deliver strategic value to our customers."

Mukherjee brings nearly three decades of experience in operations, commercial and strategy across the global upstream and downstream oil and gas industry. Prior to joining McDermott in 2018, he was Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, Digital and IT for another engineering, consulting and construction company. His career includes leadership positions in Europe, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Africa, India and France across the energy value chain, both onshore and offshore.

Mukherjee holds a master's degree in business administration from the Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus University in the Netherlands and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and has completed the Harvard Business School Executive Program on Aligning and Executing Strategy.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd

