McDermott Offers Health Care Providers New Solutions for Navigating Regulatory Compliance Challenges

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery has launched its new Compliance Toolkit and Checkup program for Physician Practice Management (PPM) organizations. Developed to help PPMs build new compliance programs or enhance their existing compliance standards, these two solutions will allow PPMs to more effectively identify and avoid potential compliance risk in the shifting health industry landscape.

"With the growing intricacies of health care regulations, it's becoming more challenging for physicians and other medical providers to evaluate potential risk," explained Jason B. Caron and Jenny J. Wang, leaders of the Health Care Regulatory Compliance Toolkit & Checkup Team. "And while having an effective regulatory compliance program is crucial for risk evaluation, knowing how or where to start developing these programs can seem daunting. By offering our clients these two new compliance resources, we're helping them efficiently assess their compliance needs, and better equipping them to tackle the complex challenges they're facing."

Derived from the experience of McDermott's top-ranked health care practice, the Compliance Toolkit and Checkup helps clients evaluate compliance risk and develop customized programing.

COMPLIANCE TOOLKIT: provides the framework for developing a code of conduct and over 30 policies and procedures targeted to address the unique regulatory risks faced by physician practice management companies.

provides the framework for developing a code of conduct and over 30 policies and procedures targeted to address the unique regulatory risks faced by physician practice management companies. COMPLIANCE CHECKUP: identifies gaps and weaknesses in existing compliance programs; based upon a methodology that takes into consideration evolving government guidelines, as well as the need to address critical ongoing operations.

In addition to the Toolkit and Checkup, McDermott offers PPM companies a wide range of non-compliance services, including HIPAA privacy, security solutions, merger and acquisition strategy, and joint ventures.

To learn more about McDermott's Physician Practice Management Compliance Toolkit and Checkup, or to schedule a consultation with one of our lawyers, please click here.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health care law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for health care private equity since 2017.

