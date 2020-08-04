McDermott: Transforming operations through digitisation || Construction Global Magazine

NORWICH, England, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the August edition of Construction Global Magazine.

In this issue of Construction Global we hear from Mark Lowman, the Vice President of McDermott International, about the positive impact that digitalisation is having on construction projects in the energy industry. Lowman also tells us how the company is reaping the rewards of working the 'One McDermott Way'.

In our lead digital report we speak with CEMEX Ventures about the future of innovation in the construction industry. The head of CEMEX Gonzalo Galindo explains the link between venture capital and construction, and introduces the 2020 Construction Startup Competition.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Georgia Wilson explores the smart cities of the future, Harry Menear reports on the digital manufacturing revolution happening in the construction industry, and Marcus Lawrence highlights the ways that construction is benefitting from Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As Dubai's Burj Khalifa tower prepares to lose its crown as the world's tallest building, we give a profile of the skyscraper that is about to take its place, and put a spotlight on the rest of the 10 tallest buildings on earth.

