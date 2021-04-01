McDermott Transforms Atlanta Business Market with First-Rate Dealmaker and Diversity Champion

ATLANTA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce Anne Cox-Johnson has joined the Firm's Transactions Practice Group based in Atlanta. Anne is a recognized leader and trusted corporate adviser in the Atlanta business community, having closed hundreds of innovative deals for the world's largest organizations. Her impressive skillset and client roster will enhance the corporate capabilities of McDermott's Atlanta office, which has already doubled in size since opening in March 2020.

"Every successful client relationship requires a creative and dynamic leader—someone who is able to identify opportunities, recognize risks and implement innovative solutions," Harris Siskind, global head of the Firm's transactions practice, said. "Anne is just that and more. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team and to our Atlanta office."

Anne advises private and publicly traded companies on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic investments, tender offers, recapitalizations, going private transactions and special committee representations. She represents clients in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, restaurants, telecommunications, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate and retail. Anne also represents private equity funds in control and non-control investment transactions and investment exit transactions.

"The Firm is eyeing opportunities across Atlanta's diverse economy, including in the healthcare, food and beverage, fintech and telecommunications sectors and among Atlanta's growing private equity community," Frank Layson, Atlanta office managing partner, explained. "Anne has the expertise, energy, intellect and aptitude required to guide clients to success."

"Clients come to McDermott to get deals done and stay with McDermott because they strike the right balance between unwavering commitment to legal excellence and being enjoyable to work with," Anne said. "Those are the kind of lawyers I want to call my colleagues and I am thrilled to be part of the team. I look forward to helping to grow a diverse and in demand practice for the Firm in Atlanta."

Anne served on King & Spalding's Diversity Committee and will now play a key role in accelerating diversity-related efforts at McDermott. We are pleased to align with clients, including Coca-Cola, to support efforts in bolstering diversity both in the Southeast region and around the world.

Anne received her JD from Vanderbilt University and her BA from The University of Tennessee.

About McDermott

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery