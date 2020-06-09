McDermott Wins Storage Tank of the Year Awards

HOUSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. today announced CB&I Storage Solutions has been recognized with two Field Erected Storage Tank of the Year awards from the Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA).

CB&I Storage Solutions won the API 620 Low Pressure Liquid Storage Tank Category for the engineering and construction of two Egg-Shaped Digesters for Gloucester County Utilities Authority in West Deptford, NJ. Additionally, CB&I Storage Solutions was a co-winner of the ASME Pressure Vessel Storage Category for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of one semi-refrigerated LPG sphere in Callao, Peru.

"These awards recognize steel construction projects and products that exemplify the steel tank industry," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. "We take great pride in our strong track record of executing world-class projects and are honored to be recognized in two of the seven field erected categories."

Winners were announced during the STI/SPFA Annual Business Meeting that took place virtually after the in-person meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19.

CB&I Storage Solutions is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 59,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I Storage Solutions has the global expertise and strategically-located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 42,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

