McDermott's Amazon Tapped for Deepwater Development in Gulf of Mexico

"This contract, which will take place in a water depth of more than 9,000 feet, is a massive opportunity to demonstrate how the Amazon, with its industry-leading pipelay capabilities, is redefining what is possible within ultra-deepwater construction," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are also looking forward to bringing the Amazon into the Gulf of Mexico—especially as we use this opportunity to continue our long track record of successful project execution."

Under the contract's scope, McDermott will provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for 30 miles (50 kilometers) of pipeline and approximately nine miles (15 kilometers) of umbilical to connect five drill centers to a new offshore platform. The project will commence immediately and is expected to be completed in 2024.

"The technology behind the upgraded Amazon significantly elevates its ability to efficiently deliver safe, quality-driven results," said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President for McDermott's North, Central and South America region. "This vessel and its capabilities are a game changer for the industry."

The Amazon's upgraded specs enable highly automated operations, the production of hex joints from single or double joints using an onboard multi-joint facility and a pipe hold capacity of 10,000 metric tons. Its increased level of automation also enables a significant reduction in the crew numbers required to safely perform pipelay operations—boosting its operational resilience against the ongoing COVID-19 landscape.

Engineering, procurement and project management services will be led by McDermott's team in Houston. McDermott's North Ocean 102 will continue its successful track record in the Gulf of Mexico with the installation of the umbilical and the Amazon will transport and install the rigid ultra-deepwater pipelines.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties that may impact McDermott's actual results of operations. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected scope, execution and timing associated with the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders and other creditors of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. This communication reflects management's views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

