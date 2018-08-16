McDermott's Health and Life Sciences Team Secures Top National Recognition in Best Lawyers in America 2019

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery's Health Industry Advisory practice has been recognized in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, with 34 attorneys listed in the Health Care Law category – the most of any US firm. All told, 37 practice members from seven US offices were named in this oldest and most respected peer-review legal publication. Three lawyers from the practice – Kerrin B. Slattery, William Gaede and Russell Hayman – were further distinguished with the prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" award.

The Best Lawyers list is based on a peer-review survey, with those named having earned the respect of other leading lawyers in the same communities and practice areas. Individuals named as a "Lawyer of the Year" have received the highest overall peer-feedback for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

"It's an honor that our industry colleagues have again recognized us in Best Lawyers," said Stephen W. Bernstein, partner and International Head of McDermott's Health Industry Advisory Group. "This represents a tangible outcome of our commitment to understanding our clients' business and their unique industry-centered needs. It's also a validation of our roll-up-the-sleeves approach to finding practical, creative – and sometimes unexpected – solutions to their business goals. We are excited to continue delivering superior results on their behalf."

In the Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice and Health Care Law categories, Best Lawyers highlighted the following 37 Health Industry Advisory practice attorneys:

In total, the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognized 145 McDermott lawyers from 49 practice specialties, across regional jurisdictions. The Firm is also among the top 40 law firms in the United States with the most lawyers listed, positioning it as a market leader with continued recognition by peers and market commentators.

McDermott's Litigation Practice, which has received accolades for its excellence in the health care space, also had 11 attorneys recognized for their work in the areas of Commercial Litigation and Litigation – Health Care. These included:

McDermott is the nation's leading health care law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from US News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. Since 2017, McDermott has taken the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for health care private equity.

For McDermott's full Best Lawyers ranking results, please click here.

