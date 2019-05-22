McDonald Hopkins client Endotronix aims to provide a better solution for managing heart failure

CLEVELAND, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of McDonald Hopkins' upcoming 90th anniversary in 2020, the business advisory and advocacy law firm is profiling some of its most successful and innovative clients. This month, the firm invites you to get to know Endotronix, a medtech company delivering proactive heart failure management, which includes hemodynamic monitoring for best practice care and detection of worsening heart failure earlier than ever before.

"Healthcare providers do their best to provide high-quality patient care, but the current reactive care model has a limited impact on heart failure-related readmissions and mortality. We aim to change that," said Harry Rowland, CEO and Co-Founder of Endotronix.

Rowland, along with Dr. Anthony Nunez, a cardiothoracic surgeon, and Michael Nagy, an experienced research and development leader, founded Endotronix in 2007. They began developing technology that would eventually become the Cordella™ Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor, a wireless, implantable sensor, and the Cordella™ Heart Failure System, a heart failure management solution. The system provides a comprehensive clinical picture to detect early signs of worsening heart failure outside of the clinical setting and enable proactive guideline-based care.

McDonald Hopkins' intellectual property attorneys Mark Masterson and Dave Cupar have worked with Endotronix for over 10 years, assisting the company with IP strategy and helping to grow their patent portfolio around the Cordella brand.

"They have been with us every step of the way as our Cordella product suite grew from a concept shared by a few dreamers to a fully developed system that is poised to redefine heart failure management for patients around the world," said Mike Nagy, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Endotronix. "As the Endotronix/McDonald Hopkins team progresses to the next phase of Endotronix's growth, we look forward to continuing a successful collaboration that includes innovative IP, many challenges, and a lot of fun."

