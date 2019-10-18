McDonald Hopkins hosts live webcast on the California Consumer Privacy Act on Oct. 29

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins data privacy and cybersecurity attorneys Christine Czuprynski, Joelle Dvir and Amanda Martin will be speaking at the McDonald Hopkins business hour "California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA): Are you ready?" This event will be live webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET. To register, visit > https://mcdonaldhopkins.com/Events/2019/California-Consumer-Privacy-Act

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), a data protection law meant to provide California consumers more control over their personal information, will soon be effective on January 1, 2020.The law imposes obligations on businesses that collect and process personal information on California consumers to disclose information collection, sharing, sale, and use practices, and to give those consumers rights to access, delete, and restrict certain uses of personal information, among other rights. The broad scope of the law means that businesses outside of California still may be required to comply if they process personal data on California consumers.

With the effective date of the new law quickly approaching, we will be discussing:

Key distinctions between CCPA and GDPR

Scope of the CCPA's impact

Key definitions of "personal information" and "consumer"

Consumer rights of access and deletion

Compliance obligations for businesses and fines for CCPA violations

Recent updates, including amendments and proposed implementing regulations.

Similar proposals in other states

