McDonald Hopkins LLC adds Julia G. Radefeld to Intellectual Property Department in Cleveland

Radefeld worked previously as an associate attorney in the intellectual property group at a firm in Canton, Ohio, where she prepared and prosecuted domestic and foreign patents primarily in the electro-mechanical fields, prepared and prosecuted trademark applications, supported intellectual property litigation, reviewed software licenses for use of open source software, and drafted and reviewed nondisclosure agreements, cease and desist letters, and IP license agreements.

Prior to pursuing a career in intellectual property law, Radefeld worked as a metallurgical engineer at The Timken Company and The TimkenSteel Corporation. Her roles included application development, failure analysis, quality, and advanced product and process development with a focus on automotive applications. Her corporate industry experiences as an engineer equip her to both understand client needs and add value to their businesses.

Radefeld earned her J.D. from The University of Akron in 2017 with a certificate in Intellectual Property and the CALI Excellence Award for business planning law. She completed her BSE in Materials Science and Engineering at Case Western Reserve University in 2011.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

