McDonald Hopkins welcomes Brian DeYoung to Litigation Department in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian DeYoung has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as an Associate in the Litigation Department and part of the firm's Commercial Litigation Team.

DeYoung focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and general litigation matters in federal and state courts. He has experience advising a broad range of clients, including those in the healthcare, retail, technology and finance industries. Prior to the start of his legal career, DeYoung served for six years in the United States Navy as a surface warfare officer (SWO).

DeYoung received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He received his Bachelor of Science in economics from the United States Naval Academy.

He can be reached at 312.642.6733 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

CONTACT:

Cynthia Stewart

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5733

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins