McDonald Hopkins welcomes Eric R. Benson to Litigation Department and Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Team

DETROIT, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric R. Benson has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Litigation Department, adding his experience to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Benson's practice focuses on advising companies in a wide variety of industries on addressing data privacy and cybersecurity incidents. This includes advising on breach response obligations, including compliance and notification to individuals and government regulators as required under state and federal breach notification laws, including HIPAA, GLBA and GDPR. Benson also represents clients in state and federal investigations that arise from data privacy incidents and provides guidance on crisis communications and management issues. He also has experience interpreting the results of forensic investigations of cybersecurity incidents, drafting and revising policies for clients (including HIPAA Risk Management Plans and Written Information Security Programs, analyzing IT managed service providers contracts, and drafting breach notification letters in compliance with applicable privacy laws.

Benson earned his J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law. He completed a B.A. in politics at New York University.

He is admitted to practice law in New York and Massachusetts only.

Benson can be reached at 248.593.2957 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

CONTACT:

David Carducci

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5814

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Related Links

http://www.mcdonaldhopkins.com

