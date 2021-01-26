McDonald Hopkins welcomes Jack Meadows to Business Department in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Meadows has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Business Department of the firm's Cleveland office. Meadows will focus on commercial finance.

After graduating law school in 2019, Meadows served as a corporate associate at a large law firm in Columbus. Meadows prepared and negotiated a variety of agreements, including leases, purchase and sale agreements, credit and security agreements and non-disclosure agreements. Additionally, he advised businesses in all aspects of the Paycheck Protection Program, including eligibility, covered costs and forgiveness.

Meadows also wrote articles for the legal research service Westlaw. He co-authored an article that won "Best Legal Analysis" from the LexBlog Excellence Awards.

While working towards his J.D., Meadows was a contracts associate in the Technology Commercialization Office at Ohio State. He concentrated on preparing and negotiating non-disclosure agreements on behalf of University employees such as medical practitioners, engineers and scientists.

In 2019, Meadows earned his J.D. from The Ohio State University College of Law, graduating cum laude. While in law school, he served as staff editor and managing editor of the Ohio State Law Journal. In 2019, Meadows received an Outstanding Managing Editor Award.

Meadows completed a B.S. in business administration with a specialization in finance and a minor in English in 2016 from The Ohio State University, where he graduated cum laude.

Meadows can be reached at 216.430.2053 and [email protected] .

