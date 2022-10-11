McDonald Hopkins welcomes John Polinko to Business Department

CLEVELAND, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Polinko has rejoined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as Counsel in the Business Department, where he will add his experience to the firm's Commercial Finance and Real Estate teams. Polinko previously worked in the Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department at McDonald Hopkins.

Polinko represents both borrowers and lenders in commercial finance and real estate lending transactions, as well as in restructuring transactions. He has additional experience representing debtors, creditors, liquidating trustees, and court-appointed receivers in strategic advisory and restructuring matters, including out-of-court work-outs, and receiverships. Polinko has also represented both debtors and creditors' committees in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and has extensive experience in representing banks and lending institutions in all aspects of commercial and bankruptcy litigation.

Polinko earned his J.D. from The University of Akron School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University.

He can be reached at 216.348.5817 and [email protected].

