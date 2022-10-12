McDonald Hopkins welcomes Julie Toth to Business Department and Executive Compensation and Governance team

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Toth has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins LLC as Counsel in the Business Department, where she will add her experience to the firm's Executive Compensation and Governance team.

Toth's practice focuses primarily on working with small and medium sized businesses, helping them with executive compensation and governance issues related to business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and stock and asset purchases. As a former general counsel to a national technology distributor, Toth also has extensive experience with vendor and supply contracts and offers unique perspective and experienced insight serving as a trusted advisor to her clients on corporate and business law matters.

"I am excited to join the talented team of attorneys at McDonald Hopkins and broaden the scope of representation for my business clients to include executive compensation and governance," said Toth.

While her clients include companies, compensation committees and senior executives in a broad range of industries, Toth has specific experience working with public companies and private manufacturing clients, construction-related industry clients, and technology and cloud-service providers. She has helped build cloud-based programs from the ground up, giving her additional experience and expertise on the issues and clients in that sector face.

In addition to her experience as in-house counsel and in private practice, Toth spent several years in public government, working as an attorney for Cuyahoga County.

Toth earned her J.D. from Cleveland-Marshall School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in political science from Buffalo State College.

She can be reached at 216.348.5469 and [email protected]

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

