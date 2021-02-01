McDonald Hopkins welcomes Lidia C. Mowad to Intellectual Property Department in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidia C. Mowad has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Intellectual Property Department of the firm's Cleveland office.

Mowad's experience includes two and one-half years of work in the Office of the Ohio Attorney General's Executive Agencies Section where her work included representing executive officials, departments, agencies, and boards at all stages of civil litigation in trial and appellate proceedings, in state and federal court, and in administrative tribunals.

While working towards her J.D., Mowad worked as an extern for the Federal Trade Commission in Cleveland, drafting motions for ongoing investigations and litigation, in areas such as false advertising, data breaches, and identity theft.

In 2017, Mowad interned for NBCUniversal in Los Angeles, where she reviewed documents and provided liability analysis for defamation, libel, libel in fiction and false light claims for "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers" and "Law & Order: SVU." She also researched and provided resolutions on contract and back-end participation agreement issues for third-party digital platforms, and vetted scripts and concepts for intellectual property rights, clearances, licensing, guild and other contract issues for "Will & Grace" and "Superstore," among other shows in the NBCUniversal television lineup.

Mowad earned her J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 2018, graduating cum laude. While in law school, she served as executive articles editor for the Law Review, received the ABA/BNA Award for Excellence in the Study of Intellectual Property and Highest Grade CALI Awards for Property Law, Copyright Law, Intellectual Property, First Amendment in the Arts, and Law of the Music Industry. She was the student director of the Intellectual Property: First Amendment & the Arts Project, and she was president of the Student Intellectual Property Law Association.

Mowad completed a B.A. in international relations and music performance in 2015 from Ohio Wesleyan University, where she graduated summa cum laude.

Mowad can be reached at 216.430.2002 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:

David Carducci

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5814

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Related Links

http://www.mcdonaldhopkins.com

