McDonald Hopkins welcomes Meghan A. Collins to national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meghan A. Collins has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins as an associate in the firm's Litigation Department, adding her experience to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Collins' practice includes helping companies assess and respond to data privacy and cybersecurity incidents, including investigation of security incidents, breach notification obligations and compliance, and post-breach responses. She also assists clients with revising policies relating to data privacy and cybersecurity. Collins is also experienced in guiding clients through all stages of litigation, from initial discovery to trials and settlements, with a focus on data privacy matters and general liability litigation. She has represented a wide variety of clients, including a Fortune 100 oil company, Fortune 500 product manufacturer, retailers, construction and transportation companies, property managers, apartment complexes, manufacturers of sports products and equipment, and companies in the food products sector.

Meghan earned her J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law, where she also served as an adjunct professor, was a contributor to the Illinois Business Law Journal, and was the recipient of a pro bono notation. She was a James Scholar at the University of Illinois, graduating cum laude with high distinction a Bachelor of Arts in communication.

About McDonald Hopkins National Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group

The Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team at McDonald Hopkins has counseled clients in nearly every industry on responding to thousands of data breaches and privacy incidents. As a Platinum Breach Coach®, we work closely with law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party cybersecurity vendors to offer organizations efficient and effective incident response services in compliance with the numerous and rapidly changing state, federal, international and industry-specific privacy and breach notice laws. We also offer Cyber Savvy pre-breach services that focus on proactively managing personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident. Our experienced team provides client support during investigations by state, federal and international regulators, and we have significant experience in privacy litigation prosecution (indemnification) and defense (single plaintiff and class action).

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

