McDonald Hopkins welcomes Sean Bowen to national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice

DETROIT, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Bowen has joined McDonald Hopkins as an associate in the firm's Litigation Department, adding his experience to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. He is accredited by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a Certified Information Privacy Professional for the United States, the gold standard certification for information privacy professionals.

Bowen's practice focuses on advising clients on best practices to prevent and respond to data privacy and cybersecurity matters such as ransomware attacks and email comprises. His expertise includes providing pre-breach and incident response counseling and managing all aspects of cybersecurity incident response, including forensic investigations and remediation, media and third party communications, data mining, breach notification, subrogation, and litigation. Bowen has experience managing media and third party communications with state, federal and international regulators and represents his clients in connections with government investigations that arise out of cybersecurity issues. Bowen provides counseling on matters relating to HIPAA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, GDPR, CCPA, FERPA, PCI-DSS, and various state data protection and breach notification laws. He also has experience advising and assisting with proactive data privacy measures and breach prevention, including the creation of information security plans and programs, acceptable use policies, and incident response plans.

In addition to his years of experience as a data privacy and cybersecurity attorney, Bowen previously served as a senior analyst handling compliance matters for a Fortune 50 health insurance company and also was a prosecutor and defense litigation attorney at the New York City Law Department, where he conducted several trials and hearings. Bowen is also a U.S. Army Veteran, having served for over six years, attaining the rank of Captain.

Bowen received his B.S. in criminal justice from East Carolina University. He went on to study at Rutgers Law School, where he earned his J.D. and served as the Managing Articles Editor for the Rutgers Race and the Law Review.

Bowen can be reached at 248.402.4067 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

About McDonald Hopkins National Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group

The Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team at McDonald Hopkins has counseled clients in nearly every industry on responding to thousands of data breaches and privacy incidents. As a Platinum Breach Coach®, we work closely with law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party cybersecurity vendors to offer organizations efficient and effective incident response services in compliance with the numerous and rapidly changing state, federal, international and industry-specific privacy and breach notice laws. We also offer Cyber Savvy pre-breach services that focus on proactively managing personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident. Our experienced team provides client support during investigations by state, federal and international regulators, and we have significant experience in privacy litigation prosecution (indemnification) and defense (single plaintiff and class action).

