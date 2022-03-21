McDonald Hopkins welcomes Stephen Robison to national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity practice

CLEVELAND, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Robison has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins as an associate in the firm's Litigation Department, adding his experience to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Robison is experienced in the areas of data privacy and cybersecurity, government contracts, national security, defense, technology and space. As part of McDonald Hopkins' national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group, Robison will be helping companies assess and respond to data privacy and cybersecurity incidents, including investigation of security incidents, breach notification obligations and compliance, and post-breach responses. His practice will also include providing clients with proactive, pre-breach services that focus on protecting personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident.

Prior to joining McDonald Hopkins, Robison ran his own law practice representing and advising clients on government regulations and contracting matters. His industry experience also includes several years with the Global Space Law Center developing proposals and responses to assist the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. Furthermore, he worked in the Technology Transfer Office at the NASA Glenn Research Center where he negotiated, analyzed, and reviewed the licensing of government IP to private entities.

Before the start of his legal career, Robison served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army at Fort Benning leading logistics and task delegation at the 199th Infantry Brigade.

Robison earned a LLM in national security law from Georgetown University Law Center, where he was an editor of the Journal of National Security Law & Policy and competed in the Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition. He earned his J.D. from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, and graduated with a BA in political science from John Carroll University.

