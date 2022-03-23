McDonald Hopkins welcomes Thomas Lampman to Litigation Department

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Lampman has joined the Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins as an associate in the Litigation Department, adding his experience to the firm's Commercial Litigation team.

Lampman focuses his practice on commercial litigation and general litigation matters, with specific experience when it comes to state/federal appellate litigation, administrative law, environmental law, and election law. Lampman's litigation experience stems from serving as Assistant Attorney General and Assistant Solicitor General for the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General prior to joining McDonald Hopkins. In addition to litigating a wide variety of matters, he provides strategic guidance to clients, having advised numerous heads of state agencies. He also has experience organizing and advising multi-state coalitions on federal regulatory and litigation issues.

Lampman earned his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his Master of Arts from The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs. He earned his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from John Carroll University

He can be reached at 216.348.5744 and [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins