McDonald's® Drops Early Access to the New Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Limited-Edition Capsule

Early access to the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich starting on Feb. 23 , one day before it's available in restaurants nationwide. The hottest new chicken sandwich in the game features a brand-new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken. We're serving it up three ways – Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe – and featuring mouthwatering ingredients like a toasted, buttered potato roll, crinkle cut pickles and our Spicy Pepper Sauce.

created by super music producer Tay Keith on 7" vinyl. Created for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and debuting soon in our advertising, you can hear it here first and only get a copy with this drop. A limited-edition hoodie that reps the deliciousness of our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in one word "crispyjuicytender" (yeah, we made that up) and features a waveform design of Tay Keith's original track running up one sleeve. Available in sizes S through XXL.

"We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," said VP of U.S. Communications, David Tovar. "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu."

Need details on how to be a part of this moment in chicken sandwich history? We got you! Mark your calendar and head to CHKNDrop.com at noon ET, on Feb. 18, to lock in your drop for $5.00 USD. Those lucky enough to secure one can get their early taste of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich at their local participating McDonald's starting Feb. 23. Don't wait, because once they're gone, they're gone.

Didn't get your hands on it? While this exclusive drop will go quick, you can grab the Crispy Chicken Sandwich that inspired it all starting Feb. 24 via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald's app or McDelivery. And be sure to stay tuned for more ways we're celebrating crave-worthy chicken options at McDonald's all year long.

For decades, customers have enjoyed fan-favorite chicken offerings at McDonald's like our iconic Chicken McNuggets and the McChicken sandwich. Today, demand for craveable chicken options is greater than ever before, and McDonald's continues to introduce delicious new menu items and flavor profiles – from bringing Chicken McGriddles and the McChicken Biscuit sandwich to our breakfast menus nationally, to introducing popular limited-time offerings like our Spicy Chicken McNuggets with Mighty Hot Sauce. The new Crispy Chicken Sandwich lineup marks the latest step in our ongoing journey to deliver great-tasting chicken to our customers.

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

