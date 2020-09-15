McDonald's® Introduces Spicesurance to Celebrate Launch of New Spicy Chicken McNuggets®

Spicesurance is 6 extra Chicken McNuggets® – either spicy or classic – given to a McDonald's customer when they order a 6 piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets on the McDonald's App on September 16, 2020. This order will provide the customer with a surge of pride, joy and courage as they expand the experiences of their own life. Otherwise known as "trying something new."





McDonald's has always given you the tender, juicy, crispiness you crave with our Chicken McNuggets. With the release of the new cayenne pepper and chili-infused Spicy Chicken McNuggets, things have been turned up a notch. This is also subjective phrasing. As such, you won't know where these fall on your spice spectrum (that is, your personal perception of spice), until you try them.





These 6 extra Chicken McNuggets (again, either spicy or classic) are provided as insurance for the consumer in the off-chance that the extra kick of flavor in Spicy Chicken McNuggets proves too little or too much for them. McDonald's would never overwhelm intentionally. McDonald's seeks to provoke gleeful shouts of "NEW SPICY CHICKEN McNUGGETS?!" from car windows.





It is the intention and aim of McDonald's that the consumer of Spicy Chicken McNuggets experience their eyes becoming cartoon hearts with a cartoon chili pepper inside one and a cartoon cayenne pepper inside the other.





This Spicesurance document lays out, in specific detail and with great clarity, the rights of the spice-seeker, as it pertains to their enjoyment and savoring of the tender, crispy, specially flavored McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Spicesurance is McDonald's effort to cover every possible eventuality so that a good time for the spice-seeker may be had. This document will also relay the limitations of those rights while providing the spice-seeker the spice satisfaction they crave, followed by a light chuckle or delighted exclamation of the word "oooh."





By reading this Spicesurance document, you are agreeing that spice is subjective (as in affected by personal experiences with and views on heat), and Chicken McNuggets, spicy or not, have the innate ability to turn your day around. Bad hair day? Chicken McNuggets. Slept through an alarm? Chicken McNuggets. Any additional scenarios can be found in the addendum to this addendum, not addendum-ed here.





All parties seeking or wishing to partake, understand, explain to others, simply know enough to show-off or stay culturally relevant, or those who only desire to know enough so they don't look foolish on social media, shall find information contained herein to grasp, in its entirety, the concept, heretofore known and following into perpetuity as, Spicesurance.





SECTION ONE: DEFINITIONS WE DEEM HELPFUL AND HOPE YOU WILL ALSO





This section seeks to enlighten all who participate in and/or enjoy Spicesurance with a full understanding of terms associated with the delicious taste of McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Terms may be amended, and/or added to, at any point with slang terms created by the general public, as they are catchier and more fun to say. Some possible new slang terms for Spicy Chicken McNuggets may include: Spicy BockBocks, Kicky Chickys, or Hotsie Hotsie Fire Nuggets.





From here on out, the Spicesurance claimee or "customer" may also be known by the following additional labels as seen in this document: "procurer", "spice-seeker", "spice-luster", "the person with Spice on their mind", "the McNugget Eater", "Kevin", "Lisa", "Mary," "Felicia" or any other name. Familial terms such as "Momma" or "Brother" may be used in real life but will not be used herewithin.





The word "herewithin" may also be known by the following additional labels as seen in this document: "this," "here," "right here," "coming up," "coming ON up," "as you'll see," and "lookey here."





Lookey here, this document will also employ the use of the "herewithin" style phrase which allows for a combination of terms into one term, such as, but not limited to, phrases such as "thereforif," "whichwillfor," "thenasalso,""wasinthrough" and "forintooaswell."





DEFINITION 1: What is a McDonald's Chicken McNugget?





A McDonald's Chicken McNugget is a good time in a container that gives you the supreme level of taste. It is also the highest standard of nugget.





The McDonald's Chicken McNugget (hereafter known as a "Classic McNugget") is the end-all be-all, of chicken nugget. This is NOT subjective as there is no evidence to prove otherwise.





If a psychologist were to give a human the exercise to say the first word that comes to mind when hearing nugget, the Respondent would say McDonald's Chicken McNugget or if not, and cranial imagery scans were available at the time, they would, no matter what word was said, without a doubt, be thinking of the image of a juicy, tender McDonald's Chicken McNugget.





DEFINITION 2: What is a McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNugget?





A McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNugget is the first-ever new type of McDonald's Chicken McNugget in the U.S. created to thrill current Chicken McNugget Fans. Similar to the Classic Chicken McNugget, in half-name but full shape, the Spicy Chicken McNugget has all the usual deliciousness of the Classic Chicken McNugget with an extra kick. Like a dancer who is twice as happy. Chicken McNugget Eaters who enjoy a slight cayenne and chili kick will benefit from the consumption of the brand new Spicy Chicken McNugget and will see the horizons of their lives expand in ways that will include hobbies, acquaintances and styles of greetings not yet invented.





DEFINITION 3: What is Mighty Hot Sauce?





Mighty Hot Sauce is a sauce of similar concept to the Spicy Chicken McNugget, invented to expand the newfound delight even further. McDonald's believes the customer will experience an expanded sense of jubilation. As many know, Chicken McNuggets are optimized with the inclusion of a dipping sauce. Spicy Chicken McNuggets are no exception. Mighty Hot Sauce is a new McDonald's dipping sauce which also has a slight bump (as in a fist bump at a wedding from an adorable and/or elderly cousin) of heat to it (heat in this context refers to flavor and not temperature though Spicy Chicken McNuggets also are cooked and so have temperature heat as well). We acknowledge that the word "Mighty" is subjective in nature and has no quantifiable means of being assessed. However, in unofficial tests conducted in a closed-system environment, there have been zero cases of dispute to the word Mighty as it relates to the spicy dipping sauce therefore we can declare that it is, indeed, mighty, and not to be mistaken for salad dressing or used to prank your parents, a sibling, or really anyone in your family.





DEFINITION 4: In the context of Chicken McNuggets, what is eating?





For the purposes of a Chicken McNugget, eating herein is defined as grasping a Chicken McNugget with an extremity of one's choosing and moving said Chicken McNugget in a single motion, rigid, fluid or otherwise toward the mouth of the face. Once placed into mouth some form of chewing by Chicken McNugget Eater should commence. The Spicy Chicken McNugget, being a new and inviting taste, may instill in the Chicken McNugget Eater an over eagerness to chew too quickly.





This is not recommended.





However, it should be noted that everyone gets it and has been there too.





DEFINITION 5: In the context of Chicken McNuggets, what is drinking?





Though Spicesurance does not include a drink, the extra spicy kick of the cayenne and chili pepper may warrant buying one. It is therefore worth defining this concept. A drink includes anything liquid with or without ice that is served in a cylinder sealed at one end, (hereafter termed "cup") and is able to be processed by the organs of the human body. A drink is also known as a beverage. If you refer to a drink as "the fizzie fizzie" or say "malk" instead of milk, that still does not alter the reality that the liquid is in fact a drink. To further clarify, a drink is something you imbibe without chewing. If the Eater drinks the sauces included in the Spicesurance agreement, that is up to the discretion of the insured, however that does not change the fact that while it is a liquid, the sauce remains a sauce and does not become a drink regardless of its misuse. Holding the sauce container like a cup and declaring oneself quenched does not count.





Sauce as a beverage is asking sauce to do a job which sauce was not originally intended to do. We do not know if this bothers sauce or if sauce finally feels seen and has been dreaming of being a beverage all this time. It is our belief that sauce, if it must decide between beverage and food, would dance with the one which brought it, which we can all agree is the Chicken McNugget.





If the Eater proclaims "I am drinking in this Chicken McNugget experience" that is the insured using the word "drink" in a completely other form. In a way it is correct that the Chicken McNuggets, in this form, are functioning as drinks, but it also implies that the eyes are functioning as mouths, which is just weird.





DEFINITION 6: What is Spicesurance?





Spicesurance is the opportunity for any and all Chicken McNugget Eaters to, without caution or timidity, try at least one 6 piece order of McDonald's new Spicy Chicken McNuggets. If the Chicken McNugget Eater thinks that Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be a pleasant drop-kick to their palate, a flavor enticement that only creates a yearning for more of said Spicy Chicken McNuggets, then Spicesurance allows said Chicken McNugget Eater to enjoy an additional six (6) Spicy Chicken McNuggets not dependent on further financial obligation (also known as "free").





However, should any Chicken McNugget Eater think Spicy Chicken McNuggets may be too sizzling compared to their Classic Chicken McNugget eating palates, then said Chicken McNugget Eater may instead get an additional six (6) Classic Chicken McNuggets, also not dependent on further financial obligation (see again also known as "free").





Spicesurance thereforeandfurthermore ensures that any and every Chicken McNugget Eater, shall be allowed a measure of guaranteed happiness when it comes to their Chicken McNugget Eating.





While Spicesurance does provide the opportunity to experience the sublime in trying Spicy Chicken McNuggets for the first time, it does not provide other McDonald's-related ephemera including but not limited to: a personal PlayPlace, Happy Meal Toys, MacCoins, McNugget Buddy tattoos, the big red shoes belonging to Ronald, or high fives from Mayor McCheese.





The intention of Spicesurance is to introduce the skeptical to the wonderful. More precisely, Spicesurance is to use a familiar and loved food to expand the areas of the tongue in which it generates a response. Insofar as the insured is unfamiliar with the tongue it can be explained with the following diagram labeled Diagram 10.





Spicesurance will cover any and all areas of your tongue that feel aflame. The tongue-flame would be a metaphorical and unquantifiable result of biting into the Spicy Chicken McNugget. Though you may feel fire tongue, in no way should this be misconstrued as you morphing into a dragon. This is not a thing and McDonald's is not liable for any such human to mythical creature transformation. Additionally, McDonald's is not liable for any laundry expenses resulting from a sloppy dousing of the tongue with an icy cold beverage accompanying the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.





On the other end of the spectrum, Spicesurance will also cover any and all areas of your tongue that feel as cool as a summer breeze even after consuming six Spicy Chicken McNuggets.





Not due to a lack of heat, but rather, your built-up tolerance of said heat. As such, we will not dive into cold and ice-related metaphors in great detail.





If you have been waiting for Spicy Chicken McNuggets all your life, you may finally feel fulfilled and ready to ride off into these, which we frequently forget are also technically fire since that's what the sun is made of. Please peruse the following sunset related exhibits.





SECTION TWO: USING SPICESURANCE





In order to illustrate how one may take advantage of Spicesurance, it may be helpful to participate in a small visualization using the attached legal disclaimer puppets found in Appendix C.





This interaction is also applicable to drive-thru orders. Drive thru puppets and set maybe found in Appendix E.





SECTION THREE: EATING A SPICY CHICKEN McNUGGET



