MCDONALD'S INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of McDonald's Corporation - MCD

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).

On May 21, 2019, news sources reported the filing of 23 gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment complaints against the Company by employees, including allegations of groping, indecent exposure, sexual propositions, and lewd comments, as well as retaliatory actions taken against those who reported the behavior. The Company has reportedly had more than 50 similar complaints filed against it in the last three years.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether the officers and/or directors of McDonald's breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of McDonald's shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mcd/ to learn more.

