McDonald's of Greater North Texas and Dallas Police Partner to Host Coffee with Cops Events

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good is brewing at McDonald's! As part of its commitment to local communities, McDonald's of Greater North Texas and the Dallas Police Department will partner to host its biannual Coffee with Cops event at restaurants throughout Dallas. The signature events will provide community members the opportunity to engage with local officers and strengthen community relations - while enjoying complimentary McCafé Coffee®.



As an added treat, guests will also be able to enjoy samples of the new Holiday McCafé® offerings, including the Cinnamon Cookie Latte and Chocolate Donut Sticks.

Earlier this year, McDonald's announced its brand refresh for McCafé® U.S., rolling out an updated logo, new golden cups that matches the gold standard for quality coffee and a new brand tagline: "Good is Brewing."

In addition to the new look, the new McCafé® brand identity embraces optimism and champions the feel-good moments brought on by the first sip of our coffee. Good is always brewing with McCafé® because good people deserve good coffee.

During the events, officers of all levels – including sergeants, deputy chiefs and neighborhood patrol officers - will sit down with residents to answer questions, discuss public safety and build relationships with those they serve.

"We're grateful for our partnership with McDonald's of Greater North Texas. The Coffee with Cops events give us the opportunity to strengthen relationships with the communities we both serve each day," said Joli Angel Robinson, Manager of Community Affairs at Dallas Police Department. "As a police department, we're able to answer questions, hear comments and address concerns throughout all seven patrol divisions. We're looking forward to this year's events and our continued partnership with McDonald's of Greater North Texas."

Coffee with Cops will be held at the following McDonald's restaurants on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.:

3520 Storey Ln, Dallas, TX 75220

75220 3802 Gaston Ave , Dallas, TX 75246

, 75246 5960 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

75210 705 W. Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208

"McDonald's is committed to building relationships with local communities, and we're honored to continue our partnership with the men and women in blue to do just that," said Karen Skinner local McDonald's Owner/Operator. "Since its inception in 2013, Coffee with Cops has grown to become a well-known event that both Owner/Operators and McDonald's crew members look forward to twice each year. We're proud to have a hand in helping create these valuable relationships throughout our great city."

Residents are invited to stop by the participating restaurants for complimentary coffee and conversation with Dallas Police Officers. During the event, attendees are encouraged to join the conversation on social media using #DPDCoffeewithCops.

