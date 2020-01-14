McDowell Hetherington Congratulates Six New Partners

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDowell Hetherington LLP congratulates trial attorneys Erin Bennett, Bobby Debelak, Andrew Kasner, Jarrod Martin, Will Thomas, and Diane Wizig on being elected to the firm's partnership.

McDowell Hetherington LLP Announces New Partners

Managing partner, David McDowell said, "It is my distinct pleasure to announce the election of these six attorneys to the firm's partnership, all of whom have distinguished themselves through hard work, excellent legal skills, and dedication to our firm. Individually and collectively, they embody our primary core value of being relentless and effective advocates for our clients."

"The strength and size of this partnership class reflects the firm's continued growth as McDowell Hetherington heads into its second decade. Our new partners represent the next generation of firm leadership and each have proven themselves to be smart, tough, and fair advocates for the firm's clients," said founding partner, Thomas Hetherington.

McDowell Hetherington is a national trial law firm with depth in all aspects of commercial litigation. The firm has grown substantially since it opened its doors with eight lawyers in 2009. Now boasting 53 lawyers with offices in Texas, California, and Florida, McDowell Hetherington attorneys have served as lead counsel in complex lawsuits in almost every state around the country at both the trial and appellate levels. Clients consistently turn to McDowell Hetherington with cases in various stages of litigation and in any jurisdiction when a seasoned hand is needed on risky, high-profile matters.

