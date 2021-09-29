McGee Avenue Church Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Safeguard Church Environment from Illness-causing Germs

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McGee Avenue Baptist Church is proud to announce our recent investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage to help our customers prevent the spread of germs on hard, nonporous surfaces that can cause illness.

At McGee Avenue Baptist Church, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our congregation and staff all year round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection prevention offerings and protocols to help prevent the spread of germs on hard, nonporous surfaces that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at McGee Avenue Baptist Church is to help maintain a safer and healthier environment by offering one of the best disinfection technologies available and enhanced and effective infection control protocols," said Anita Patterson Baker, Volunteer at McGee Avenue Baptist Church. "The Clorox® Total 360® System allows us to more effectively and efficiently cover high-touch and hard-to-reach surfaces for a more enhanced comprehensive disinfection."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting solution to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

McGee Avenue Baptist Church will use the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of surfaces including the church's kitchen, bathrooms and other spaces where the congregation gathers.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System will enable us to provide our local community with greater peace of mind when visiting our facility," added Baker. "We are proud to serve our local community with this premium technology and help provide them with enhanced safety against the spread of germs that can cause illness."

The Clorox® Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

Refer to product label for guidance on approved use sites and surfaces.

Boilerplate:

McGee Avenue Baptist Church is a Christ-Centered, Spirit-Led family of faith located in Berkeley, CA. Over the years, McGee's congregation continues to love God, to praise God, to serve God and to love and serve the people. McGee's ministry reaches people through worship, teaching, service, and praise. McGee is excited for the community to spend time with them as they share the love of Jesus Christ, and prides itself on providing a ministry where all are welcome in Jesus.

SOURCE McGee Avenue Baptist Church