McGinley Orthopedics Recruits Industry Leader as New CEO

Prior to joining McGinley Orthopedics, O'Connell most recently served as CEO of Xtant Medical. Prior to that Carl was Vice President of Global Marketing—Extremities for Wright Medical Group Inc. During his tenure as Global Vice President of Marketing for Stryker Spine, O'Connell drove marketing leadership and brand differentiation programs to support a double-digit growth imperative. O'Connell served as the President and CEO of MedSurg-ITOCHU International, a division of ITOCHU Corporation, the third-largest Japanese trading corporation.

O'Connell has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare and medical device arena. In addition to his corporate positions, O'Connell also served as a principal at Hudson Healthcare Partners, and President of Carl Zeiss Surgical Inc., the leader in surgical microscopy. Throughout his career, O'Connell has launched and commercialized more than 100 products and participated in numerous M&A events.

"I am excited to lead what has the potential to be a world-class organization and a considerable competitor and innovator in the market," said O'Connell. "The company has exciting patented technology that will significantly improve safety and surgical outcomes. I look forward to expanding upon our recent successes and continuing to establish the strategic course to take McGinley Orthopedics to the next level."

McGinley Orthopedics develops, manufactures and markets medical devices for the orthopedic market. Its products are designed to improve patient safety, surgical outcomes, increase OR throughput and reduce costs of surgery. The patented IntelliSense Drill Technology®, FDA cleared in 2015, is a first-to-market hand-held robotics system preventing common errors in orthopedic procedures.

www.intellisensedrill.com

www.myorthostory.com

SOURCE McGinley Orthopedics

Related Links

https://www.mcginleyorthopedicinnovations.com

