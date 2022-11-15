McGovern Auto Group Opens McGovern Kia of Norwood

New dealership to offer many well-paid jobs for local workers

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGovern Auto Group, a regional auto powerhouse that operates 23 dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, today announced the acquisition of McGovern Kia of Norwood . The new dealership employs 30 members of staff across its sales, leasing, and servicing teams, with plans to hire approximately 15 new workers from the local community in coming months.

The opening of the new location follows McGovern's acquisition of Dan O'Brien Kia, located on Boston Providence Highway in the heart of Norwood, MA. Under the McGovern banner, the dealership will offer over 200 new and used cars, including the latest Kia Telluride, EV6, Niro, Sorento, and Sportage models.

Customers will benefit from the McGovern's unique, tech-enhanced sales platform, which uses intelligent software to automatically price vehicles according to their true market value. McGovern's streamlined and efficient system offers shoppers a stress-free sales process with transparent pricing and industry-beating deals.

McGovern's commitment to class-leading customer service has helped the group grow rapidly to become the region's number one provider of both family-value and luxury vehicles. Founded in 2016, McGovern Auto Group now has annual revenues of almost $2 billion, employs over 1,100 staff, and sells nearly 30,000 vehicles per year nationwide.

"Dan O'Brien Kia has been part of the Norwood Community for years— we couldn't be happier to bring the McGovern way of business to the Kia brand on the automile," said Jimmy Peluso, General Manager at McGovern Kia Of Norwood. "With plans to hire a number of new staff from the surrounding area, we're also very excited to play a positive role in the local community."

"Thanks to McGovern's smart sales platform, we'll be able to offer Norwood motorists market-beating prices the moment they walk onto the lot," said Matt McGovern, owner of the McGovern Auto Group. "Coupled with our focus on straightforward customer service and amazing aftermarket and service support, we're confident that the new dealership will be another McGovern success story."

Visit McGovern Kia of Norwood at 105 Boston Providence Highway, right off U.S. Route 1 towards Boston. Alternatively, call (781) 269-1988 to chat with a member of the sales and leasing team.

SOURCE McGovern Auto