McGovern Automotive Group Adds 20th Dealership in Just 5 Years

Automotive powerhouse approaches $2B in revenue with more than 1,100 employees

BOSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGovern Automotive Group, the New England auto powerhouse founded by industry veteran Matt McGovern, announces its acquisition of Lundgren CDJR: Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Dealer in Greenfield, MA. The landmark deal marks the group's 20th dealership acquisition in just 5 years - a monumental achievement for a privately held dealership group.

McGovern Auto has experienced explosive growth to achieve revenues near $2 billion, employing more than 1,100 people, and selling over 27,000 vehicles per year across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York. McGovern Auto has cemented its reputation as the region's premier provider of both new and used vehicles, with a diverse portfolio spanning luxury brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati, BMW, Audi, and family value brands such as Subaru, Chevy, Toyota, Ford, and Hyundai.

What lies behind McGovern Auto's runaway success? Key differentiators include:

Strategic Locations with Varied Brands - with a network of dealerships spreading from its Massachusetts base to New Hampshire and New York , offers customers a wide selection across 18 brands accommodating the interests of the entire family of drivers.

- with a network of dealerships spreading from its base to and , offers customers a wide selection across 18 brands accommodating the interests of the entire family of drivers. Streamlined Operational Approach - to continue turning legacy locations into top-performing dealerships within shorter time frames by deploying proven retail processes that are efficient, simple, and smart.

- to continue turning legacy locations into top-performing dealerships within shorter time frames by deploying proven retail processes that are efficient, simple, and smart. Putting the Best Team on the Field - with the now 20 dealerships providing an in-house training ground, they're continually attracting and developing automotive talent to promote into newly acquired dealerships.

"I started McGovern Automotive Group to build the best auto dealership group in the business with my own hands, without any bureaucratic influences from outside investors. I knew the most important action item was to recruit the most talented management team, which I quickly assembled from the many loyal relationships I cultivated during my 20+ years in the automotive sector. It is so enjoyable for me personally to work every day with a group of people that are all fully aligned with our mission," said Matt McGovern, CEO and Founder. "Our employees are hands-down our biggest asset, and the success we've had is testament to their hard work, commitment, and determination to be the best in the business; always going the extra mile to deliver value for customers."

McGovern Auto Group will continue embracing an expanded portfolio of full electric and hybrid vehicle offerings - the fastest-growing segment of the industry - as well as new acquisitions to consolidate its market leadership, build out its portfolio, and expand into new markets.

SOURCE McGovern Automotive Group