McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance Hires Boyd as an Underwriting Manager

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGowan Allied Specialty (MASI) Insurance hires Joe K. Boyd as an Underwriting Manager.

McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance (MASI), the premier provider of commercial insurance products to the amusement industry, has announced the hiring of Joe K. Boyd as an Underwriting Manager.

In his new role with MASI, Boyd will be responsible for managing a team of underwriters within industry verticals in their underwriting practice and negotiating and placing both facultative and treaty reinsurance for the group's insurance portfolio. He will also be charged with regulatory compliance and filings, reporting to Steve Del Vecchio, Director of Underwriting.

Boyd has over 20 years' experience in the commercial insurance space, including time spent in claims, underwriting, loss prevention, marketing, compliance, and agency relations. The last ten years of his career were spent at the United Church Insurance Association in roles of increasing responsibilities, most recently as Director of Underwriting.

"We are excited to welcome Joe to our team," says Del Vecchio. "Joe has a great background that fits extremely well into our distribution model, and his philosophical, metric-based approach to underwriting mirrors ours. He has a unique background, being able to distribute a competitive insurance product effectively within a narrow vertical, both on a direct basis and through our strategic agency partners across the US and Canada."

"We could not be more thrilled about this addition to our team," says Lee Stacey, Managing Director of MASI. "Joe Boyd is a highly-respected, thoughtful, and disciplined executive with a longstanding track record of making great decisions. This bolsters our firm's ability to serve our amusement industry client base with increased efficiency, responsiveness, and competitive aggressiveness."

Boyd has both a BA in economics and an MBA in finance from the University of Illinois. He holds the CPCU (Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter), ARM (Associate in Risk Management), AIC (Associate in Claims), and ARe (Associate in Reinsurance) professional designations.

McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance brings together two companies — Allied Specialty Insurance and McGowan Amusement Group — dedicated to crafting policies to fit the needs of the amusement and entertainment industries. The McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance team has more than 35 years of in-depth industry exposure. For more information, contact Lee Stacey at (440) 895-4302.

McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance

140 Fountain Parkway North - Suite #570 | St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Media Contact:

Lee Stacey

440-895-4302

[email protected]

SOURCE McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance