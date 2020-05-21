McGraw Hill ALEKS® Wins Two CODiE Awards for Successful and Effective Education Technology

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill's ALEKS® has won two prestigious 2020 CODiE Awards for its ALEKS Placement, Preparation and Learning (PPL) and chemistry courseware solutions, the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) announced earlier this week. The awards are the latest recognition for McGraw Hill ALEKS, which has served millions of K-12 and college level math and chemistry students for over 20 years.

The two 2020 awards won for ALEKS are:

Best Formative Student Assessment Solution - ALEKS Placement, Prep and Learning (PPL)

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education – ALEKS Chemistry

The SIIA administers the CODiE Awards every year to recognize the most innovative technologies in the software industry. The CODiE Awards are also the only peer-recognized awards program that centers on acknowledging educational learning systems, content and software.

"ALEKS is one of the best examples of how technology can help instructors provide a robust and engaging learning experience, regardless of the teaching mode," said Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill. "Built on the best of learning science and artificial intelligence, ALEKS has helped millions of students in K-12 and higher education to learn math and chemistry more effectively – and we continue to innovate with it to help improve student outcomes and increase affordability."

McGraw Hill ALEKS is a personalized and dynamic learning software that is rooted in over 20 years of learning science research and analytics. The software saves students time and money by diagnosing exactly where they are at in their learning journey and providing personalized instruction that allows them to progress at their own pace, boosting their confidence along the way. Use of ALEKS has grown steadily over time with 5.2 million unique users in McGraw Hill's most recent fiscal year, up 12% compared to the previous year. In 2019, McGraw Hill celebrated the 20th anniversary of ALEKS, launching a national teaching award recognizing educators who used ALEKS to unlock the potential of their students. This year's CODiE Awards follow three won in 2019 for ALEKS PPL and the ALEKS math courseware.

ALEKS PPL effectively prepares students for math courses where they have a strong opportunity to succeed. More than just a placement exam, PPL offers a powerful combination of accurate assessment of math ability and personalized learning to review and refresh lost knowledge. Colleges and high schools turn to ALEKS PPL to help bridge the math gap and support students by helping them bypass courses they don't need and passing those that support their academic progress.

