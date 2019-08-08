McGraw-Hill Celebrates 20 Years of ALEKS, Launches ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 20th anniversary of McGraw-Hill's ALEKS learning solution, McGraw-Hill today announced the launch of the first annual ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards, a new awards program honoring outstanding educators. The inaugural 2019 program will recognize one K-12 teacher and one higher education instructor who have used ALEKS to achieve exceptional results, going above and beyond to help students succeed.

For 20 years, McGraw-Hill ALEKS® has helped educators in math and chemistry to quickly and accurately zero in on exactly which topics students understand and which topics they need help with, empowering teachers to deliver the most effective instruction possible. Based on the theory of "knowledge spaces" from cognitive science, ALEKS (Assessment and LEarning in Knowledge Spaces) uses artificial intelligence to create personalized and dynamic learning paths for K-20 students based on their unique needs. To date, ALEKS has helped more than 20 million students at thousands of K-12 schools, colleges and universities throughout the world. The adaptive platform recently won three CODiE Awards as a top educational technology product, and a Digital Edge 50 Award for the development of a machine learning tool called ALEKS Insights.

"ALEKS empowers educators and enables students to reach their full potential, and its 20-year track record is a testament to its unrivaled efficacy," said Nana Banerjee, CEO of McGraw-Hill. "One of the most inspiring aspects of ALEKS is its ability to improve the way instructors interact with students. We couldn't be more excited to be celebrating the 20th anniversary by recognizing outstanding educators who have used ALEKS to help learners become the absolute best they can be."

Starting today, McGraw-Hill will begin accepting nominations for the ALEKS All-Star Educator Awards at https://www.mheducation.com/aleksallstars.

Nominees can be any educators who have demonstrated any of the following:

Used ALEKS to reshape the way they interact with students in order to drive more effective teaching and learning

Measurably improved outcomes for students using a combination of ALEKS and other teaching techniques

Helped increase STEM success rates for all students, no matter their backgrounds

Gone above and beyond to help unlock the potential of learners at their schools using ALEKS

Demonstrated an innovative and unique teaching style using ALEKS

Nominators can submit up to 500 words explaining how an educator meets or exceeds these requirements. Nominators will also have the option to submit a video or photos as part of the submission. The winning educators will each receive a $1,000 donation from McGraw-Hill to an education-focused non-profit or charity of his or her choice, a $250 gift card and a collection of professional books. Winners will be announced by early November.

"We are humbled every day by the letters we receive from grateful students and educators describing how ALEKS has changed their lives," said Wil Lampros, Chief Product Officer and founding president of ALEKS. "ALEKS has empowered so many educators and helped them unlock the potential of each learner. We look forward to continuing our work to help even more individuals, and to make ALEKS even more powerful."

