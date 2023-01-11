McGraw Hill Expands Engagement with Two Prominent Egypt Schools to Advance Digital Learning

Rajac International School and OWN Heliopolis School to license content and adaptive learning platforms, including McGraw Hill's ConnectEd and Online Learning Platform (OLP)

CAIRO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced that two prestigious institutions in Egypt, Rajac International School and OWN Heliopolis School, intend to expand their use of McGraw Hill's state-of-the-art digital content for students in grades kindergarten through 12.

The new agreements expand existing engagements with the institutions, which already use McGraw Hill's Inspire Science, Reveal Math, and Wonders reading programs with their students.

These multi-year agreements bring personalized learning experiences to the schools' students through McGraw Hill's digital learning platforms, including ConnectEd and Online Learning Platform (OLP).

Rajac International School strives to provide the best quality educational experience in order to upbring a generation of youth that is mentally, physically, and socially capable of meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing and highly demanding world. The signing ceremony for the agreement with Rajac International School included the presence of Shereen Kassem, School Principal, senior representatives from McGraw Hill and Modern English Bookshop, a key delivery partner for McGraw Hill in Egypt, who was instrumental in putting this deal together.

"We are honored to have been working with McGraw Hill for over three years," said Shereen A. Kassem, American School Principal at Rajac International School. "We have been using their platforms on a daily basis for class activities, learning instruction, and assessment of students' performance to enhance their skills and concepts. In addition, McGraw Hill's professional development is strongly aligned with the 21st century learning skills and has benefitted us greatly in improving our teachers' knowledge and learning styles."

OWN Heliopolis School is dedicated to a student-centered program that promotes academic excellence through enriched, inter-disciplinary curriculum, ensuring that students become critical thinkers, active problem-solvers, interested readers, thorough researchers and creative writers. The agreement with OWN Heliopolis School was signed at a ceremony in the presence of Mr. Hany Sedrak, Chairman of OWN Heliopolis School, along with senior representatives from McGraw Hill and Modern English Bookshop.

"McGraw Hill has been a strategic educational partner for OWN Heliopolis School for many years. The two organizations have decided to deepen their partnership with a multi-year agreement that brings McGraw Hill resources and the benefits of exemplary professional development to our teachers," said Mark Sedrak, School Director at OWN Heliopolis School.

"Rajac International School and OWN Heliopolis School made bold moves in recent years, introducing digital content to their students in math, science and reading," said Kareem Kirollos, Sales Director at Modern English Bookshop. "Several years into that project, their digital transformation has matured and paved the way for an expansion of their work with McGraw Hill. We are proud to have been part of this journey at both schools."

"Rajac International School and OWN Heliopolis School are well-established and respected players in the Egyptian international education landscape across grades K through 12, and we are delighted to see our partnership with them grow and flourish," said Nanice Khalil, Sales Director for EASTMED at McGraw Hill. "Over the last three years, we've enjoyed great success in implementing digital learning for math, science, and English language across all school grades. We are excited about the future of these partnerships and how we can continue to improve learning outcomes by leveraging technology and investing in professional development."

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.co.uk or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Rajac International School

At Rajac, we strive to an education that meets the needs of all students.

We offer a wide and varied curriculum taught by enthusiastic, talented staff. We acknowledge that academic success is not something all students find easy.

However, our goal is to have all students realize their potential.

We promote the vision that academic success is not enough to meet the needs of today's students. We encourage involvement in sport, music and the arts. Because we believe students in today's world need skills to express themselves.

Rajac American School is accredited by Cognia, a prestigious, international board of education. Their assessment ensures that we maintain the most update, pedagogical approaches to teaching and learning.

Rajac family takes great pride in providing our students with strong academic, loving and safe environment, and the opportunity to excel in life.

OWN Heliopolis School

For many years OWN Heliopolis has provided high quality international education to students in Egypt. Numerous generations of OHS graduates have attended some of the world's leading universities in the Egypt and elsewhere.

Our vision at Own Heliopolis International School is to provide a safe, nurturing, and positive learning environment where all students will learn and achieve their maximum potential. We prepare our students to be lifelong learners, leaders of the future, and productive contributing members of our world by developing their analytical, critical and creative thinking.

The mission of our school is to provide all students with a high-quality education by instilling 21st century skills and inspiring lifelong learning where each individual can grow intellectually, socially, and emotionally. At Own Heliopolis International School, we not only foster each student's self-esteem through positive relationships with students and staff but also strive to have our parents, teachers, and community members actively involved in our students' learning.

Contacts:

Tyler Reed

McGraw Hill

(914) 512-4853

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1305952/McGraw_Hill_Logo.jpg

SOURCE McGraw Hill