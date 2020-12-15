McGraw Hill Launches Transaction to Refinance its Near-Term Debt

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced that it has entered into a transaction support agreement to address its near-term debt maturities. The contemplated transaction will extend all material debt maturities through late 2024.

"Following a strong performance in the critically important back-to-school period, we are pleased to announce a comprehensive refinancing that addresses all near-term debt maturities", said Garet Guthrie, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "The comprehensive refinancing is underpinned by the confidence that lenders and investors have in our business and will allow us to continue to execute on our digital growth strategy and to unlock the potential of learners around the world."

Additional Information About the Transaction

Additional details regarding the Company's refinancing are in its Current Report, including exhibits, posted on the Company's website: https://investors.mheducation.com/home/default.aspx

Forward-Looking Statements

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

