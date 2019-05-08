McGraw-Hill Names Angelo DeGenaro to Lead Integration Management Office

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw-Hill announced today that the team charged with planning its post-merger integration with Cengage will be led by Angelo DeGenaro, Chief Information and Operations Officer. DeGenaro, who joined McGraw-Hill in 2015, will lead a cross-functional team of employees that will work with their counterparts at Cengage to plan for the merger of the two companies. The full team making up the Integration Management Office will be formed in the coming weeks.

Last week, McGraw-Hill and Cengage announced an agreement to combine in an all-stock merger on equal terms. The merger brings together two premier learning companies that will continue to empower students and educators around the world with a wide choice of affordable, engaging course materials and advanced digital platforms to help them succeed throughout a lifetime of learning. It will allow for the continued expansion of initiatives that are reducing costs for U.S. college students, including Inclusive Access programs, which deliver course materials to students on the first day of class at prices that are 50 to 80 percent less than the cost of traditional textbooks. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by early 2020. The two organizations anticipate that the new company will be named McGraw Hill. Information about the merger can be found at betterlearningtogether.com/

"Managing this transition and the integration of these two large organizations will be an incredibly complex process," said Nana Banerjee, McGraw-Hill President and CEO. "Angelo's extensive experience in operations and technology, combined with his deep understanding of and passion for our company and its mission, make him perfect for this role. I thank him for his willingness to take up the challenge."

DeGenaro will continue to lead McGraw-Hill's Global Technology Services, including infrastructure and operations, architecture, cybersecurity and back-office systems. He also oversees Financial Services, Global Procurement and Global Supply Chain Management, which includes manufacturing services, inventory planning, fulfillment, customer service and order management. Before joining McGraw-Hill, he held senior technology roles at Cigna, Citi and McGraw-Hill Financial.

DeGenaro is a member of The Research Board, a New York-based international think tank. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from New York University and a Master of Science in telecommunications and computing management from Polytechnic University.

The merger of McGraw-Hill and Cengage joins two organizations with complementary missions, capabilities and talent. Both have long-established offices and powerful brands in more than 100 countries and serve educators and students in K-12, Higher Education, English Language Teaching, Professional, Medical and Library Reference markets. Together, the new company will be even better positioned to create new, locally impactful products that use leading educational technology to improve learning experiences and outcomes.

The combined company will deliver even greater value to students and educators by expanding access to best-in-class content, enhancing learning experiences through proven digital platforms, strengthening its commitment to providing affordable options and delivering superior experience and value.

McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

