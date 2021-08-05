McGraw Hill Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®

"We are delighted to be recognized as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces," said Sheila O'Neill, Chief Culture & Talent Officer at McGraw Hill. "Our people are what make McGraw Hill a tight-knit community and a special place to work – whether participating in our award-winning mentorship program or helping foster our culture of belonging. This award demonstrates our dedication to supporting our employees' wellbeing, especially during a difficult year."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, McGraw Hill offered its employees flexible working arrangements, caregiver benefits and reimbursement, additional paid vacation days, mental health resources, and more. Additionally, McGraw Hill championed its employees' commitment to equity and inclusion by forming three Employee Resource Groups in the past year: BLACK at McGraw Hill, the Women's Leadership Initiative, and McGraw Hill PRIDE.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and their workforce," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "But these unprecedented times also offered an opportunity for organizations to support their people. Companies that prioritized employee experience, recognition and employee voice have seen increased productivity, higher employee engagement and stronger loyalty. This year's 50 Most Engaged winners embody what it means to be a "people-first" business and have proven how the prioritization of employee experience can help an organization withstand even the most difficult of times."

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

